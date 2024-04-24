Beach Community Edible Garden seeks supporters and volunteers as growing season approaches

The Beach Community Edible Garden is located in Ashbridges Bay Park. Photo: Submitted.

By ADAM SMITH

It’s that time of year again and the Beach Community Edible Garden (BCEG) is gearing up for another growing season.

Founded in 2015, the BCEG was the brainchild of Alex Rochon-Terry, a lifelong Beach resident and university student who recognized the need for fresh produce at food banks. The city donated a small plot of land in Ashbridges Bay Park, and with the help of local residents and private donations the garden was born.

Volunteers from the neighbourhood and David Suzuki’s Butterflyway Rangers teamed up to build cedar planters and install a pollinator garden, and the city added some round planters and the fence. Years later, funded by the StART program, we added a graffiti mural by artist @vizsla_bacon in tribute to Reese Fallon, who tragically died in a shooting on the Danforth, displaying a panorama of orchids, her favorite flower.

Every ounce of produce grown is donated to our local food bank, Nourish East End, formerly the Glen Rhodes Food Bank, which runs out of Glen Rhodes United Church.

We grow a variety of plants each year, experimenting with what will yield the best results. Our staples are lettuces, green beans, swiss chard, and kale, and last year we tried corn and broccoli for the first time (however the corn proved a favourite of wildlife and didn’t make it to the food bank).

We avoid root vegetables because they only yield once at the end of the growing season and are easier for food bank users to obtain, so we stick to more fresh green vegetables that are less common at food banks. We often manage up to three plantings of lettuces through the season.

The BCEG is 100 per centvolunteer-run, it’s truly a labour of love.

Our volunteers help with spring and fall clean-up, planting day, watering and weeding, and when the time is right, harvesting once a week on Wednesdays when the food bank is running.

We rely on private donations to fund the garden, and every year residents have stepped up to make sure we have the resources to keep the garden growing. As we are a very small and informal group we do not have charitable status, which makes the donations we get even more valuable.

Food bank usage has exploded since the pandemic, and inflation has only made it worse. The Beach Community Edible Garden relies on the generosity of Beach residents to supply just a little fresh produce to those who need all the help they can get.

If you are able to donate, or wish to volunteer, please contact Adam Smith at beachcommunityediblegarden@gmail.com and let’s make this our best season yet!

— Adam Smith is the Administrator of the Beach Edible Community Garden.