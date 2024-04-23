Man sought in Danforth and Carlaw shooting death last July named Canada Most Wanted Fugitive; reward of $100,000 posted

Michael Bebee, 35, is wanted on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, on July 23 last year. Police said Bebee is known to frequent the Danforth Avenue area and Scarborough. A $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been posted by The Bolo Program in co-operation with Toronto Crime Stoppers.

A man being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area in July of 2023 has been named Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitive and a $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

The reward money was put up by The Bolo Program, in co-operation with Toronto Crime Stoppers, for information on the whereabouts of fugitive Michael Bebee who is wanted on a charge of second degree murder in the death of Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, on July 23 last year.

Toronto police announced the reward money at a news conference on the morning of Tuesday, April 23, announcing Canada’s 25 Most Wanted Fugitives.

A statement from the family of Powell-Flowers was released at the news conference.

“Shamar loved. He loved food, which he’d eat for three people. He loved his siblings (four brothers, one sister) and the nieces and nephews they gave him,” read the statement.

“He loved his mom, whom he cared for; his Arsenal Football Club, which he lived for; his dear dog Rocco, who, nine months into this unthinkable nightmare, continues to grieve (Did you know dogs grieve? We didn’t but do now.). Shamar loved his friends, family, neighbours, strangers. He loved helping, giving, celebrating, serving. He loved working, learning, trying, achieving.

“Shamar was a remarkable light. He was a brave, loyal, ambitious, highly intelligent, and hardworking construction engineer, a generous and kind man with a smile that lit up the universe. Shamar loved living, and we loved Shamar, as did so many others who lived and worked alongside him, who learned from him, were helped by him, enriched by him, lifted up by him, inspired by him. He was a guardian angel and guiding star who was always trying to save others. How cruel it is that this loving and beloved man, our Shamar, could not be saved himself, and was left to die alone.

“For nine months, we have been crippled not only by grief, but by the realization that there are people out there who could help us, but who instead have chosen to remain silent. People who could step up as our amazing Shamar would have stepped up for them had the tables been turned, had someone not chosen to carry a gun and fire a shot that left a hole in his heart and our hearts and the hearts of so many others.

“To those who know the location of Michael Bebee: Shamar would have given you the benefit of the doubt, so we are trying the same. Maybe you’ve been scared. Maybe you didn’t realize our extraordinary pain. Maybe you thought this arrest wouldn’t matter. But here we are, nine months later, locked in place, drowning in despair, and pleading for someone to release us from this agony and allow us to take the next step forward in this most awful journey.

“If you know something, if you see something, if you hear something or even suspect something, please, pick up the phone, call in the tip. Show us the good in this world that Shamar always saw, but we struggle to see now.”

Bebee, 35, is known to frequent the Danforth Avenue area as well as the Scarborough area, police said.

The shooting that took the life of Powell-Flowers took place at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues on July 23, 2023.

According to police reports, there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged and Powell-Flowers was fatally shot.

Police said Bebee should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information leading to his arrest should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or https://www.222tips.com

The Bolo Program is an initiative using technology, social media and public engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s Most Wanted criminals. For more information on the Bolo Program, please go https://boloprogram.org/

The term Bolo stands for “Be on the lookout for”. The Bolo Program is not run by the police or Crime Stoppers but has partnerships with forces and programs across the country. The Bolo Program is the main activity of the Stephan Cretier Foundation.

For more information on today’s news conference and Canada’s 25 Most Wanted Criminals, please go to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/59443/