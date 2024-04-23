Barbara Lica to perform at Beach United Church’s Spring Fling concert on April 27

Beach United Church hosts it Spring Fling concert on Saturday, April 27.

The Beach United Church Choir will present is Sprint Fling evening of music on the night of Saturday, April 27.

Special guest will be JUNO Award nominated singer Barbara Lica.

The Spring Fling evening of music and refreshments (including a cash bar) is a fundraiser for Beach United Church programs will feature performances by Lica and the choir.

Lica, who will be joined at Saturday night’s concert by drummer Will Fisher and guitarist/bassist Tom Fleming, has performed everywhere from New York City’s Birdland to Toronto’s Koerner Hall. She has also headlined at festivals around the world and opened for musicians such as Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Bob Dorough, and Terence Blanchard.

Lica’s 2018 album, You’re Fine, marked the introduction of Folk and Americana elements to her repertoire and amassed over 6.1 million streams to date on Spotify. More recently, her first-ever self produced album, Imposter Syndrome, garnered her two 2024 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominations in the categories of Single of the Year (In 40 Years) and Solo Artist of the Year.

In 2017, Lica’s album I’m Still Learning was nominated for a Juno Award in the category of Vocal Jazz Album of the Year.

The Spring Fling at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for children.

For more information on the Spring Fling, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com/2024/04/spring-fling/