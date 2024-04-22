Police seek male suspect in connection with alleged assault on streetcar near Broadview and Withrow avenues

Toronto police are investigating an alleged assault on a TTC streetcar in East Toronto on the morning of April 3. A Toronto police truck is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a TTC streetcar in East Toronto earlier this month.

On Wednesday, April 3, at 7:50 a.m. police responded to a call for an alleged assault that had occurred on a streetcar in the Broadview and Withrow avenues area.

According to police, two people were onboard the streetcar when a man allegedly assaulted them without provocation. The man then fled the area.

One of the victims was transported to hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years-old, five-feet, 11-inches tall, with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a gray and black jacket with neon green sleeves, red pants, black shoes, a gray hooded sweater and a black and red toque.

Police have released an image of the suspect in the hopes he can be identified. To see more images of the suspect, please go to https://www.tps.ca/media-centre/news-releases/59425/

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at https://www.222tips.com