Toronto-Danforth Councillor Fletcher hosts free Community Compost Days in number of local parks this weekend

Toronto-Danforth residents can collect free compost this Saturday and Sunday at a number of local parks. The Community Compost Days are hosted by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher.

On Saturday, April 20, residents can pick up free compost at Phin Park, starting at 7 a.m.; at Monarch Park, starting at 8 a.m.; at Kempton Howard Park, starting at 9 a.m.; and at Jimmie Simpson Park, starting at noon.

The compost giveaway in Jimmie Simpson Park is part of the Leslieville and Riverside Earth Day community cleanup events.

On Sunday, April 21, compost can be picked up at Greenwood Park, starting at 7 a.m.; and Riverdale Park, starting at 9 a.m.

Those coming to collect free compost are reminded to reminded to bring their own shovels and containers as the compost will not be bagged. The free compost will be available at the park locations on a first-come, first-served basis and the collection will take place rain or shine.

For more information, please go to https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/compost_days_2024