Police seek help identifying suspect in alleged sexual assault in Secord and Barrington avenues area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Secord and Barrington avenues area earlier this week.
Police were called to a residential building in the area at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, for the reported incident.
According to police, the victim and another person were in an elevator when a man entered it. When the victim exited the elevator, the man allegedly followed and sexually assaulted the victim.
The man then fled the area.
The suspect is described as 25 to 35 years old, five-feet, 10-inches tall with a medium build. He has sideburns and was wearing a grey hat, a sweater cardigan with horizontal stripes, and a green side bag.
Images have been released of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
