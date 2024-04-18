Ontario Heritage Trust archaeologist to speak on recent Ashbridge Estate discoveries at historical society meeting

Dena Doroszenko, senior archaeologist with the Ontario Heritage Trust, will be the guest speaker at The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society’s meeting next week.
Doroszenko’s presentation on new discoveries at the Ashbridge Estate will take place on Wednesday, April 24, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E.
The Ashbridge Estate, on the north side of Queen Street East just west of Woodfield Road, contains the land of the original Ashbridge family and a house from 1854.
According to the Ontario Heritage Trust: “The Ashbridge family was one of the founding families of Toronto (formerly York); they immigrated to York from Pennsylvania in 1793. They are also the only Toronto family to occupy their land continuously for 200 years. Two acres of the original homestead and an 1854 house have been preserved to tell their story.”
In 1972, the last remaining Ashbridges on the estate – Dorothy Bullen and her sister Elizabeth Burton – generously donated the Ashbridge Estate, which includes two houses, several outbuildings, the surrounding property containing beautiful gardens, and a significant collection to the Ontario Heritage Trust in recognition of the historical significance of the site.
For more on the April 24 meeting, visit the historical society online at http://www.tbeths.com/
For an earlier Beach Metro Community News story on archaeological work at the Ashbridge Estate site, please see: https://beachmetro.com/2021/11/17/archaeological-dig-on-ashbridge-estate-site-discovers-evidence-of-early-temporary-shelter-dating-back-to-late-1700s/
