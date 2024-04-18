Earth Day events in East Toronto slated for April 19 through April 21

A community cleanup is planned for Queen Street East in Leslieville and Riverside on Earth Day, Saturday, April 20.

Monday, April 22, is Earth Day and there are a number of events planned for the East Toronto area in the coming days to observe the event.

Numerous community cleanups are being planned from April 19 through to April 21, and information on how to get involved can be found at the City of Toronto’s website at https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/festivals-events/clean-toronto-together/

Also, there will be an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20, at St. Aidan’s in the Beach church, 2423 Queen St. E. The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., and will include stories, crafts, and activities for children and all ages.

Leslieville and Riverside residents are invited to join together this Saturday to help give Queen Street East a “spring shine”.

The event will be part of the city’s Let’s Clean Toronto Together initiative and takes place on Saturday, April 20, and will see residents form clean-up crews for the street through the Leslieville and Riverside areas.

The event is organized by Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher in partnership with WoodGreen Community Services, Ralph Thornton Community Centre, South Riverdale Community Health Centre, Fontbonne Ministries, and local businesses and services.

The cleanup will focus on the area of Queen Street East between Empire and Jones avenues, and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bags and gloves will be provided for those helping out at the Ralph Thornton Centre, 765 Queen St. E., starting at 10 a.m. There will be a wrap-up party for the volunteer clean-up crews from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Ralph Thornton Centre.

For more information on the Leslieville event, please go to https://leslievillebt.com/

Fletcher will also be hosting a number of Community Compost Days this coming weekend.

On Saturday, April 20, residents can pick up free compost at Phin Park, starting at 7 a.m.; at Monarch Park, starting at 8 a.m.; at Kempton Howard Park, starting at 9 a.m.; and at Jimmie Simpson Park, starting at noon.

On Sunday, April 21, compost can be picked up at Greenwood Park, starting at 7 a.m.; and Riverdale Park, starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, please go to https://www.councillorpaulafletcher.ca/compost_days_2024