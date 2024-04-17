FightClub Martial Arts celebrates 20 years, hosts fundraiser for Michael Garron Hospital on Saturday, April 20, afternoon

FightClub Martial Arts & /Fitness Centre on Donlands Avenue will be holding a fundraising event for Michael Garron Hospital this Saturday afternoon.

By JACK SKINNER

East York’s FightClub Martial Arts & /Fitness Centre will be holding a fundraising event for Michael Garron Hospital on Saturday, April 20.

The fundraiser will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.at the FightClub centre at 401 Donlands Ave.

Celebrating more than 20 years of teaching Systema Russian Martial Arts studio, FightClub owner Emmanuel Manolakakis wants the community to come together to challenge themselves, have fun and raise funds for the Coxwell Avenue hospital.

“This event is about celebrating our business milestone and making a significant contribution to our community. It will be an interactive and dynamic gathering with participants from all walks of life”, said Manolakakis.

To sign up for the FightClub fundraiser please visit FightClub Fundraiser Event