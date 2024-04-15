14-year-old boy’s body recovered from the water in Ashbridges Bay

Police officers and firefighters were at Ashbridges Bay on the morning of Monday, April 15. A teenage boy drowned after entering the lake Sunday, April 14, evening. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

The body of a teenage boy was recovered from Ashbridges Bay on Monday morning police told media this afternoon.

Police were called to the area at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday for reports that a person was missing in the water.

Rescue crews continued to search the waters of Lake Ontario this morning for the 14-year-old boy who was presumed drowned.

When emergency crews arrived last night, they assisted two people who had gone into the lake to try and help the teenage boy in the water. A man and a male youth were treated for minor injuries.

Acting duty inspector Dan Parvica told CBC News the boy and a friend were swimming at Ashbridges Bay when they both struggled to get out of the water.

He said there was a “steep drop-off” where the boy was swimming, although the exact cause of his distress remains uncertain.

“Lake Ontario’s a very big body of water,” he said. “The temperature is a lot colder here than in a smaller lake or a swimming pool.”