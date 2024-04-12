No subway service between Woodbine and St. George stations on weekend of April 13/14

Woodbine Station is shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. There will be no subway service this weekend (April 13/14) between Woodbine and St. George stations. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and continue through until the morning of Monday, April 15.

The TTC is reminding residents that there will be a full closure of the subway between St. George and Woodbine stations this weekend.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) between the Woodbine and St. George stops on Saturday, April 13,, and Sunday, April 14, as track maintenance work will be taking place.

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and continue through until Monday morning.

There will be shuttle buses running for those who need to travel along the route of the out-of-service stations.

Although most of these stops will still grant access to commuters for purchase of PRESTO fares and for connections to other routes, Bay, Sherbourne, Chester and Greenwood stations will be closed to all services.

On the following weekend (April 20 and 21), there will be no subway service between Woodbine and Kennedy stations for track work. Shuttle buses will operate along the route of the subway between those two stations. Two Wheel-Trans vehicles will be available for any customer requiring assistance between Woodbine and Kennedy stations.

For more information on TTC subway service closures, please go to https://www.ttc.ca/service-advisories/subway-service#e=0