New members invited to join 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee

The 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee hosts a number of events including Community Police Day. This photo shows the 2023 Community Police Day held at Jimmie Simpson Park. This year's 55 Division Community Police Day takes place on Saturday, May 11, at Jimmie Simpson Park. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

People interested in helping to build partnerships between local residents and police officers may find a place to do so with the 55 Division Community Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

The Committees have been part of the policing structure in Toronto for more than 20 years, and each police division has its own CPLC.

Peter Themeliopoulos, chair of the 55 Division CPLC, said the local Committee takes part in a number of events that help residents and police get to know and understand each other.

Those events include taking part in community parades and also the annual 55 Division Community Police Day. This year’s Community Police Day is planned for Jimmie Simpson Park on Saturday, May 11.

Themeliopoulos said one of the other main roles of the CPLC is to serve as a bridge between members of the community and local police officers. “It’s awareness about how to get into contact with the police beyond just calling 9-1-1 for everything,” he said.

Currently the 55 Division CPLC has 19 members but more are welcome. Along with providing a path to communication with police, Themeliopoulos said supporting local youth is also a key priority for the 55 Division CPLC. They offer a number of scholarships, bursaries and more to support students in the community. One of the key scholarships is the Valerie Mah Scholarship.

The 55 Division CPLC reaches out to local schools to make them aware of the bursaries and also that youngsters can gain volunteer hours helping out at events.

“We want to empower the youth specifically, and that they can learn leadership skills and qualify for the benefits of that,” said Themeliopoulos. “We’re helping disadvantaged kids and getting into the neighbourhoods that need us.”

While 55 Division is a large area with a diversity of people and incomes; it is those differences that make it stronger. That is particularly true since the former 54 Division in East York joined with 55 Division to become one.

“We have representatives from all across the division. It was to our benefit when the two divisions joined and we got the best of both,” said Themeliopoulos of the current 55 Division CPLC.

“I think the differences in the communities is the beauty of it. People are there from different parts of the city and communities with different concerns, and how do we problem solve.”

For more information on how to become a 55 Division CPLC member, please visit https://55cplc.ca/home