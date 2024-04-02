In Photos: The 2024 Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade

The Easter Bunny was welcomed by huge crowds along Queen Street East at the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade along Queen Street East on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

There was a huge turnout on Sunday, March 31, for the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade along Queen Street East.

Many local organizations, businesses, sports clubs, and politicians took part in the parade which has been taking place in the Beach since 1967.

Below are a number of photos Beach Metro Community News took at this year’s parade: