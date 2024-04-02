Final chance to register for upcoming Beaches Spring Sprint takes place today and tomorrow

Walkers set off from the starting line for the walk version of the walk version of the 2023 Beaches Spring Sprint. This year's Spring Spring is set for Saturday, April 6. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and the start/finish line will be on the Boardwalk by the Leuty Pavilion.

The annual Beaches Spring Sprint hosted by the Beaches Recreation Centre Advisory Council takes place this Saturday, April 6.

The race will go along the Boardwalk and will be made up of a five-kilometre walk/run for the more competitive athletes, and a two-kilometre walk/run for youngsters and seniors.

This year the Beaches Spring Sprint starts and finishes at the Leuty Pavilion on the Boardwalk. The first starting time will be at 9:30 a.m.

Taking place since 1987, with a three-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beaches Spring Sprint helps raise funds for the many community activities at the Beaches Recreation Centre.

Those wishing to take part must register in advance and in person at the centre, 6 Williamson Rd., on April 2 or 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Registrations will not be available on race day.

For more information, or to volunteer or sponsor, please email springsprint@hotmail.ca