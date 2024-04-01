East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup Day set for April 6

Members of the East York Hockey Association's 'Toronto' Pee Wee team celebrate their 2023 win of the Little Stanley Cup. The East York Hockey Association will hold its annual Little Stanley Cup Day for this year on Saturday, April 6. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup will be presented on the afternoon of Saturday, April 6.

The championship game is set to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. at East York Memorial Arena, 888 Cosburn Ave.

The Little Stanley Cup is presented to the East York house league Pee Wee champ, and has been a tradition since the 1954-55 season.

The East York Hockey Association is the only minor hockey league sanctioned by the National Hockey League to use a replica of the “Stanley Cup”. Permission was granted by then NHL President Clarence Campbell.