East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup Day set for April 6

The East York Hockey Association’s Little Stanley Cup will be presented on the afternoon of Saturday, April 6.
The championship game is set to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. at East York Memorial Arena, 888 Cosburn Ave.
The Little Stanley Cup is presented to the East York house league Pee Wee champ, and has been a tradition since the 1954-55 season.
The East York Hockey Association is the only minor hockey league sanctioned by the National Hockey League to use a replica of the “Stanley Cup”. Permission was granted by then NHL President Clarence Campbell.
