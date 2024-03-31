Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade set for this afternoon along Queen Street East

The Easter Bunny waves to onlookers along Queen Street East during the 2022 Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade. The 2024 version of the parade takes place on Easter Sunday (March 31) starting at 2 p.m.

The annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade will take place on Queen Street East in the Beach this afternoon.

The Easter Sunday (March 31) parade will begin at 2 p.m. The parade route starts at Munro Park Avenue and will head west along Queen Street East in the Beach to Woodbine Avenue. The parade is expected to take about two hours.

Marshalling for the parade’s more than 60 groups and organizations taking part, including numerous floats and bands, will begin around noon on Queen Street East at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue eastwards towards Fallingbrook Road and on the grounds of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.

Participants in the parade will include Mayor Olivia Chow; Toronto police, paramedic and fire services’ members; the Malvern Collegiate Marching Band, the Neil McNeil Catholic High School Band; the York Lions Steel Band; local band The Two Fours; and of course the Easter Bunny.

Other participants include representatives of numerous local businesses including Beach Metro Community News. (Please give us a wave and say hello when you see us on Queen Street East.)

The Grand Marshall for this year’s parade is Theresa Reeves, a longtime Beach resident and long-serving member of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club and the Toronto Central Lions Club.

At the age of 87, Reeves continues to be a very active member and living the value of the Lions’ motto “We Serve.” Along with her volunteering with the Lions, she is also a keen lawn bowler at both the Balmy Beach Club and Kew Gardens greens.

Say hello and give a way to Reeves as she takes part in today’s parade.

Also, members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be at the parade collecting donations of eyeglasses for its Recycle for the Gift of Sight program. One of the Lions Club’s pillars of service is helping provide vision care to countries and people in need. Also, donations to the local Lions can be made along the parade route in either cash or by tap to club members.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line Queen Street East to view the parade.

Area residents are being reminded that the parade will also result in a number of local road closures today.

A full road closure is to be expected on Queen Street East as well as parts of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard East at times.

According to parade organizers, these include a partial road closure between Munro Park Avenue and Fallingbrook Road from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and a full road closure between Woodbine Avenue and Fallingbrook Road from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. there will also be full road closures on Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East as well as along Lake Shore Boulevard East (from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.)

The Beaches Easter Parade has been an annual celebration in the Beach since 1967. The Toronto Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.

For more information about the parade or today’s road closures, visit https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/parade-info