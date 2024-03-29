Subway to be closed between Woodbine and St. George stations this weekend

Woodbine Station is shown in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. There will be no subway service this weekend (March 30 and 31) between Woodbine and St. George stations. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and continue through until the morning of Monday, April 1.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As the Beach prepares for this Sunday’s Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade, the TTC is reminding residents that there will be a full closure of the subway between St. George and Woodbine stations this weekend.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) between the Woodbine and St. George stops on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, Mar. 31, as track maintenance work will be taking place. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 29, and continue through until Monday morning.

However, there will be shuttle buses available for those who need to travel along the route of the out-of-service stations.

Although most of these stops will still grant access to commuters for purchase of PRESTO fares and for connections to other routes, Bay, Sherbourne, Chester and Greenwood stations will be closed to all services.

The subway closures come at an inconvenient time for those who planned on taking in the annual Easter parade along Queen Street East in the Beach on Sunday, March 31.

With thousands making their way towards Queen Street East between Munro Park and Woodbine avenues for the parade, a large portion of them are expected to be approaching from the west end of the city before making their way down to the parade via Woodbine Avenue.

According to a representative of Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, his office was not approached about the matter of the subway closure on the Easter weekend as “councillor’s offices are not consulted on necessary closures for track repairs or ongoing work to bring all stations in AODA compliance.”

Area residents are being reminded that the parade will also result in a number of local road closures on March 31.

A full road closure is to be expected on Queen Street East as well as parts of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard East at times. According to parade organizers, these include a partial road closure between Munro Park Avenue and Fallingbrook Road from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and a full road closure between Woodbine Avenue and Fallingbrook Road from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. there will also be full road closures on Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East as well as along Lake Shore Boulevard East (from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.)

This year’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at Queen Street East and Munro Park Avenue, proceeding west along Queen Street East before coming to its conclusion at Woodbine Avenue. The parade is expected to last about two hours.

The Beaches Easter Parade has been an annual celebration in the Beach since 1967.

For more information about the parade or road closures, visit https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/parade-info

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.