Beaches Flag Football League for players under nine years old set to kick off season in early May

A young player participates in the Beaches Flag Football League last year at Neil McNeil Catholic High School. This year's Beaches Flag Flootball season runs from May 12 to June 30. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

A recently founded youth flag football league in the Beach is preparing to start up again for its second season in late spring of this year.

The Beaches Flag Football League will start on May 12 and run through to June 30, with two age groups U6/7 and U8/9.

Dominick DeVastey, the founder and director of Teaxs7’s Football, started the local flag football league in the fall of 2023 to provide an opportunity for very young players to learn the game.

“I decided to start the Beaches Flag Football League because my then six-year-old son was interested in playing football, however, the nearest league for his age group was about a 30-45 minute drive on the weekends,” said DeVastey who has more than 15 years experience coaching a variety of sports at high schools in the Greater Toronto Area and in Texas where he grew up.

When asked about why loves football, he said: “ I like football for the beauty of it. The beauty of sacrificing for the team. The beauty of working together as a team to accomplish a common goal”

DeVastey’s background in football started in his small hometown outside of Austin, Texas. He went on to play football at the University of Kentucky which furthered his love for the game.

“Regarding my football career, I simply got a free education out it with a full football scholarship. Although I didn’t play as much as I would’ve liked, I was able to learn from Hall of Fame coaches and play with future NFL players, those of whom I still talk to to this day”, said DeVastey.

The Beaches Flag Football League will hold its sessions at Neil McNeil High School, 127 Victoria Park Ave., on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The league’s format consists of a six-week regular season and a one-day playoff, along with weekly tailgating before and after the game.

“My goals for the league are to increase the interest in playing football properly, and building a strong community atmosphere with the youth in the area,” said DeVastey.

He said the weekly tailgating will happen Texas style, with food and games such as ladder toss, corn hole, and fun for the families participating. The playoff celebration tailgate on June 30 will be sponsored by the Beach Hill Smokehouse.

DeVastey is looking for high school and college students who want to volunteer their time to be coaches in the league as they earn community service hours in the process.

He said he would consider expanding the league into higher age groups in the future. “I would love to have the opportunity to grow to higher age groups. As long as the demand in the area justifies doing so”.

For more information on Texas7’s and the Beaches Flag Football League, please visit https://www.texas7s.ca/