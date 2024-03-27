Man sought in alleged criminal harassment incident in East Toronto

Toronto police are investigating an alleged criminal harassment incident in the Gerrard Street East and Malvern Avenue area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man in connection with an investigation into an alleged criminal harassment incident.

On Thursday, March 21, police responded to a call in the Malvern Avenue and Gerrard Street East area regarding the alleged incident.

According to police, a man allegedly called and texted the victim more than 100 times. The man then allegedly attended the victim’s home, said police.

Matthew Bruno, 43, of Toronto, is wanted on charges of criminal harassment, public mischief, and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a shaved head.

Police have released an image in the hopes that someone can make them aware of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com