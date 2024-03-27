Easter Sunday parade and Good Friday egg scavenger hunt set for the Beach this weekend

The Easter Bunny waves to spectators during the 2023 Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade along Queen Street East. This year's parade is set for the afternoon of Sunday, March 31. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

The Easter Bunny will be making a number of appearances in the Beach this coming long weekend.

As always, the Easter Bunny will be the guest of honour at the annual Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on the afternoon of Sunday, March 31.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. in front of the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue, and then heads west along Queen Street East to Woodbine Avenue.

A Beach tradition since 1967, the Toronto Beaches Lions Club has been organizing the parade since 1973.

Numerous participants will be taking part in this year’s parade including representatives of local businesses and community organizations. There will be floats, marchers and musical entertainment for those gathering along Queen Street East for the parade. The Easter Bunny will of course be at the parade waving to children along the route.

The Grand Marshall for this year’s parade is Theresa Reeves, a longtime Beach resident and long-serving member of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club and the Toronto Central Lions Club.

At the age of 87, Reeves continues to be a very active member and living the value of the Lions’ motto “We Serve.” Along with her volunteering with the Lions, she is also a keen lawn bowler at both the Balmy Beach Club and Kew Gardens greens.

Say hello and give a way to Reeves as she takes part in Sunday’s parade.

Also, members of the Toronto Beaches Lions Club will be at the parade collecting donations of eyeglasses for its Recycle for the Gift of Sight program. One of the Lions Club’s pillars of service is helping provide vision care to countries and people in need. Also, donations to the local Lions can be made along the parade route in either cash or by tap to club members.

Residents are reminded Queen Street East will be closed to vehicle traffic between the R.C. Harris plant and Woodbine Avenue for the duration of the parade which is expected to take approximately two hours.

Also, the Easter Bunny will be helping local residents take part in the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on Good Friday, March 29, in the Beach.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants are invited to register online and then decipher clues leading to 10 different locations across the Beach. Those taking part who are able to figure out the clues and visit the locations revealed will have an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and even receive an Easter treat.

The total route of visiting the locations in the scavenger hunt is approximately three kilometres.

Teams or families need to register in advance for the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt and there is a cost to participate. For more specific information on how the Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will work, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/eggscavengerhunt

For more information on the parade, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/