Easter Balloon Celebration on Marilyn Crescent this Sunday will help support local food bank

Colourful Easter balloon displays will set up in front of homes on Marilyn Crescent in Parkview Hills on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Submitted.

The fifth annual Marilyn Crescent Easter Balloon Celebration in support of the Thorncliffe Park Food Bank is set for Sunday, March 31, in the Parkview Hills neighbourhood of East York.

In 2019, local residents Sarah Albany, Patti Callahan and Angela Gipson came together and decided to brighten up their street in time for spring and to also celebrate the Easter weekend.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, every Easter the balloon event became a bigger attraction as residents looked for something to do with their families during lockdowns and restrictions.

Now, with the use of food banks on the rise, the three proud East York mom’s have decided to put the call out to residents across Toronto by inviting them to visit Marilyn Crescent to check out the balloon art and make a food bank donation.

While checking out the colorful balloon displays, residents are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food items in support of the Thorncliiffe Park Food Bank.

The balloon structures will be on display on the front lawns of a number of homes on Marilyn Crescent on Easter Sunday (March 31) from 8 a.m. onwards.

Marilyn Crescent is located north of St. Clair Avenue two blocks west of O’Connor Drive in the Parkview Hills neighbourhood.

Sunday’s event is a true community effort as residents of Marilyn Crescent have donated towards the costs of the balloons and supplies needed for the balloon celebration. @Pureballoon (Angela Gipson) is the mastermind behind this Easter celebration with Sarah Albany and Patti Callahan as willing assistants.