Man sought in connection with alleged “suspected hate-motivated” assault on TTC subway car

A Toronto police vehicle is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged “suspected hate-motivated assault” on a TTC subway train last month.

The incident took place on subway train at Greenwood Station on Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 11 p.m.

According to police who were called to the station about the incident, a man allegedly made anti-Asian comments towards the victim who was seated while riding the subway. The man then allegedly assaulted the victim and then fled from the train and the station.

The victim sustained minor injuries, said police.

The man is described as 30-40 years old with short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket with yellow reflective stripes and black shoes

An image has been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

In a news release on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 26, Toronto police said the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

“When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation could be led by a Divisional investigator with the support of the Hate Crime Unit (HCU), or in some cases, will be investigated exclusively by the HCU,” said the news release.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge may consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent to lay charges. These charges are often laid at a later time.”