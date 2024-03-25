Police issue warning after dogs ingest some contents of tampered peanut butter jar found in Taylor Creek Park

Police are investigating after this tampered with jar of peanut butter was found in Taylor Creek Park.

Toronto police have issued a warning to dog owners in East Toronto after the discovery of possible hazardous material in a jar of peanut butter found in Taylor Creek Park.

P0lice officers were called to Taylor Creek Park, which takes up a large area north of Danforth Avenue near Dawes Road, on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. for a “suspicious” incident.

A man walking with two dogs in the area reported that a peanut butter jar with an unknown substance mixed into the peanut butter had been found in the park, said police.

The dogs ingested some of the jar’s contents and were taken to an animal hospital where they were treated and released, said police.

The owner of one of the dogs told CTV News Toronto on March 23 that a vet told him the substances mixed into the peanut butter appeared to be three different types of rat poison. The man also said that both dogs appear to be doing well and are recovering.

Police in 55 Division are seeking the public’s help in identifying any person or persons responsible for the placing of the peanut butter jar in the park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com