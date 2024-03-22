The Natural steps up to the plate as The Great Escape Book and Film Club recognizes the start of the baseball season

The Natural will be the focus of The Great Escape Book and Film Club for this year.

The Great Escape Book Store on Kingston Road will be celebrating the start of the baseball season with an upcoming Book and Film Club event.

The book and movie the club will be celebrating in early April is Bernard Malamud’s 1952 baseball novel The Natural. Club members are invited to read the book and then meet and discuss it at an event set for Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at Kingston Road United Church, 975 Kingston Rd.

The next week, on Thursday, April 11, club members are invited to watch the movie The Natural (directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert Redford) at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East starting at 7 p.m.

The Natural tells the story of fictional baseball player Roy Hobbs and his self-made bat Wonderboy. Hobbs is an aging rookie who plays for the fictional New York Knights team.

The Great Escape’s Book and Film Club sees members meet once a year to discuss a classic work in a semi-academic manner and then watch the classic film, based on that work, at the Fox Theatre the following week.

Residents are welcome to sign up to become a club member at any time, and copies of the book can be purchased at the store at 957 Kingston Rd.

For more information on The Great Escape’s Book and Film Club and how to join, please visit https://www.greatescapebookstore.com/book-film-club or call the store at 416-691-7150.