Public meeting on development and park plans for 6 Dawes Rd. set for April 3

This photo shows the 6 Dawes Rd. development site viewed from Main Street looking east towards Dawes Road. The site is south of Main Square and north of the Danforth GO Station. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Toronto and East York Community Council is hosting a public meeting early next month to discuss for plans to divide the lands at 6 Dawes Rd. into four separate blocks including mixed use development blocks (West and East Block), a public park, and lands that will allow Dawes Road to be extended.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Toronto City hall in Committee Room 1.

With the application set to alter the lands owned by Ontario Holdings Ltd, other applications have been simultaneously submitted for 6 Dawes Rd.

A zoning bylaw to change the overall height and parking standards, as well as to permit washrooms within the mechanical penthouse of the West Block development was approved with conditions after a public meeting last October.

This development consists of three towers having heights of 29, 39, and 37-storeys with a proposed residential gross floor area of 71,340 square metres (non-residential gross floor area of 2188 square metres).

The project is expected to provide 923 rental residential units with 103 parking spaces available for its residents.

Located between Main Street and Dawes Road (south of Danforth Avenue and just north of the railway tracks), this site is currently vacant as the portion of the land that was previously a self-storage facility was recently demolished.

Work is currently taking place on the land in advance of the construction of the buildings.

In 2019, a zoning bylaw application for the development of two mixed-use buildings comprising 1,425 residential dwelling units was also submitted and has since been approved.

With a number of highrise buildings planned for the area southeast of Danforth Avenue and Main Street, there is much public interest about the development process for 6 Dawes Rd. and other proposals including the Canadian Tire and Main Square sites. Development south of Danforth Avenue and East of Dawes Road is also set to take place.

Anyone who would like to learn more or voice their opinions about the ongoing projects can send written comments by email to teycc@toronto.ca up until Toronto Council gives final consideration to the proposal.

Following the April 3 public meeting, Toronto and East York Community Council will make recommendations on the application that will then be sent to Toronto Council for final considerations.

For more information, contact City Planner Helen Song at 416-392-5606, or by e-mail at Helen.Song@toronto.ca

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.