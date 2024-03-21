Man sought after pepper spraying victim during cellphone robbery in East York

A Toronto police truck is seen in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged robbery earlier this week in East York.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Geenwood and Memorial Park avenues at approximately 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, for the reported incident.

Police alleged a man and the victim had arranged to meet in the area through Facebook Market Place to sell a cellphone. When the victim handed the man the phone, police alleged the victim was pepper sprayed in the face.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen running east on Memorial Park Avenue.

The suspect is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, in his early 20s, with a slim/medium build. The suspect was wearing a grey sweat suit with the hoodie up and a black brim baseball cap sticking out, and black shoes with white soles. His face was covered with a blue surgical mask and he had a black cross shoulder bag to the right side of his body.

An image has been released by police in the hopes someone may be able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com