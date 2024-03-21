Annual Beaches Spring Sprint on April 6 to start at the Leuty Pavillion this year

Runners take off from the starting line at last year’s Beaches Spring Sprint along the Boardwalk. The 2024 version of the Spring Sprint is slated for Saturday, April 6. This year the run has a new start/finish point at the Leuty Pavillion along the Boardwalk.

By CHRIS ZDRAVKO

The annual Beaches Spring Sprint is taking place on Saturday, April 6, on the Boardwalk. And this year it will be following a new path.

The Spring Sprint is a fundraising event for the Beaches Recreation Centre (BRC) where participants run a course through the area. This year will see some changes to the route including that the run starts and finishes at the Leuty Pavillion on the Boardwalk.

The starting/finishing point is basically even with the foot of Leuty Avenue, just east of Lee Avenue on the northside of the Boardwalk. Start time will be

The race takes place by the shores of Lake Ontario, and has been a staple of Beach culture for more than 30 years.

“For some it’s an introduction to the neighbourhood,” said Sarah Hendershot, a member of the Beaches Recreation Centre Advisory Council. “For locals, it’s a fun family event. It’s also a long-standing yearly tradition, and one of the first big community events in the spring.”

She mentioned some notable participants who have been taking part in the Spring Sprint for years.

Local teacher and running coach, Jimmy Semes is the head of the Boardwalk Running Club, and a former BRC associate.

He is an annual runner and supporter of the Spring Sprint, said Hendershot.

Other regular participants are Advisory Council member Joann Knox and has provided invaluable support to the event for several decades; and BRC Community Recreation Programmers Frank Domagala and Roland Roushias “who are the heart of Beaches Recreation Centre…Frank does the MCing at the event and Roland helps with his role behind the scenes,” said Hendershot.

Clarisse Tatro is also a regular volunteer and participant in the Spring Sprint, said Hendershot.

First started in 1987, this April’s run will be the second Spring Sprint in a row since its three-year hiatus that it had to take during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beaches Spring Sprint fundraiser raises approximately $5,000 a year for the BRC.

The Beaches Spring Sprint features the following categories: a five-kilometre run; a five-kilometre walk; a two-kilometre run for kids; and a two-kilometre walk. The first event, the five-kilometre run, starts at 9:30 a.m. on April 6.

The cost of entry is $30, cash or cheque. Runners will receive a race T-shirt and a hamburger coupon to redeem at the Beaches N’ Cream concession stand.

Registration takes place in person at the BRC, 6 Williamson Rd., on March 25, 26, and April 3, and 4, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. There will be no race-day registration available, so those planning to take part must sign up on one of the days listed above.

Residents are reminded that the Spring Sprint needs volunteers to help with setting up, taking down, supporting runners, and other tasks. It is a great way for teens to accumulate volunteer hours.

Anyone looking to volunteer is asked to contact the Beaches Recreation Centre by an email to springsprint@hotmail.ca

For more information on the Beaches Recreation Centre Advisory Council, please go to https://www.facebook.com/people/Beaches-Recreation-Centre-Advisory-Council/100057641762082/