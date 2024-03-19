Virtual meeting on plans for Villiers Island in the Port Lands set for the evening of March 26

An artist's conception of what the completed Villiers Island in the Port Lands will look like. Image: Waterfront Toronto.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The City of Toronto is hosting a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, March 26, for the upcoming developments at Villiers Island in the Port Lands which aims to provide between 6,000 to 7,000 units of housing to the area.

Last June, officials said they were exploring several approaches to achieve this goal including increasing density on the northern blocks (south of the Keating Channel); increasing density on the western blocks with tall towers along New Cherry Street gateway and west blocks; and a centralized intensification focussed around New Cherry and New Munition streets.

Following last June’s public meeting, Waterfront Toronto engaged with residents to learn about their preferences for housing options and how best to embark on the project.

According to the City of Toronto, there were follow-up surveys taken to determine how best to “incorporate more homes in this new neighbourhood”.

City of Toronto officials, along with Waterfront Toronto, are now expected to present updates on the precinct plan along with the approach they have decided upon following a Density Study.

Those in attendance at the virtual meeting on March 26 will also be looking forward to hearing more about the affordable housing options for the area considering Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher’s declaration during the last meeting that development applications submitted by private owners have so far lacked affordable housing components.

The March 26 virtual meeting will take place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone hoping to participate is encouraged to register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/villiers-island-public-meeting-tickets-861095177857?aff=oddtdtcreator

There will also be an in-person meeting on May 2 in which the same material will be shared with residents who could not attend the upcoming virtual meeting.

Waterfront Toronto is a partnered corporation created by the City of Toronto, Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada to oversee and deliver the revitalization of Toronto’s waterfront. The Port Lands initiative aims to transform 800 hectares of brownfield lands on Toronto’s waterfront into sustainable mixed-use communities while also naturalizing the mouth of the Don River as it meets Lake Ontario.

For more information on the Villiers Island development, visit https://www.waterfrontoronto.ca/our-projects/villiers-island

– Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.