Neil McNeil set to begin play at OFSAA hockey championships on Tuesday morning

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Senior boys hockey team celebrates after winning the TDCAA (Toronto District Colleges Athletic Association) city championship with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Allen Academy on March 1. The Neil McNeil team will be playing in the OFSAA hockey championships from March 19 to 21 in Whitby. Photo: Submitted.

By JACK SKINNER

The Neil McNeil Catholic High School Maroons Senior boys hockey team is back at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) for the fourth consecutive time.

The 16-team, three-day tournament begins Tuesday, March 19, in Whitby (Durham Region) and continues through until Thursday, March 21

The Maroons are looking to win the OFSAA championshp for the second time in their last three appearances at the tournament. Neil McNeil won the OFSAA crown in 2019. The school did not take part in OFSAA hockey in 2020, 2021 or 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. In 2023, once they were back playing again, the Maroons were back at the provincial championships but finished out of the medals.

For this year’s OFSAA, the Maroons have been slotted in the D division with teams from Uxbridge, St. Michaels (Niagara), and St. Peter’s (Barrie). The four teams in that division will play a three-game round-robin to determine which schools move on the medal round of the tournament.

Of the 16 teams in the tourney, Neil McNeil has been seeded sixth. Uxbridge is seeded fourth; St. Michaels is seeded ninth; and St. Peter’s is seeded 15th.

Neil McNeil will open the tournament at 8 a.m. on March 19 with a game against St. Michaels. The Maroons then play their second game at noon the same day against St. Peter’s. Both games will be a Mckinney Arena in Whitby.

The tournament’s first round will end with Neil McNeil playing Uxbridge at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Delpark Arena in Oshawa.

If the Maroons place first or second in their division, they will play either the first or second-place team in the C division later on Wednesday.

The OFSAA semifinals, bronze medal game and gold medal game will all be held on Thursday, March 21, at Iroquois Arena in Whitby.

The Maroons qualified for OFSAA by winning the TDCAA (Toronto District Colleges Athletic Association) city championship with a 3-0 victory over Bishop Allen Academy earlier this month.

Please visit back with Beach Metro Community News on Wednesday, March 20, at https://beachmetro.com/ for an update on how the Maroons are doing at the OFSAA hockey championships.