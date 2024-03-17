Man, 41, sought in connection with alleged assault in Leslieville area

Police in 55 Division are looking for a man in connection with an alleged aggravated assault on Friday, March 15, in Leslieville.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged aggravated assault in East Toronto last week.

Police were called to the area of Queen Street East and Rushbrooke Avenue, just west of Leslie Street, on Friday, March 15, at approximately 3:30 a.m. for a reported assault.

According to police a man and the victim got into a verbal argument. The man then allegedly assaulted the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and the man knew each other, said police.

Daniel Lightlowler, 41, of Toronto is wanted on charges of assault, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and theft under $5,000.

Lightlowler is described as being six-feet tall, weighting 194 pounds, with a medium build, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

An image has been released in the hopes that someone will recognize him and make police aware of his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com