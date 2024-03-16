Man, 40, charged in connection with alleged string of retail store robberies

Toronto police have arrested an charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a string of alleged retail store robberies. A number of the stores were located in East Toronto.

Toronto police said that between Nov. 17 of last year and March 12 of this year, officers responded to calls for alleged store robberies at a number of locations including Queen Street East and Hammersmith Avenue in the Beach, Danforth and Pape avenues, and Queen Street East and Logan Avenue in Leslieville.

Police alleged that in the incidents a man entered a store wearing a mask, approached the counter, produced a large stick or knife and demanded cash and cigarettes.

An investigation was started by the Toronto police Hold Up Squad and with the assistance of officers from 55 Division Primary Response Unit and Major Crime Unit a Criminal Code Search Warrant was conducted. A man was located and taken into custody on Tuesday, March 12.

Michael Clifford Mason, 40, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of robbery with an offensive weapon; 10 counts of disguise with intent; 10 counts of weapons dangerous; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com