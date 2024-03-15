The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society welcomes guest speaker Ron Brown on March 20

Author Ron Brown will be the guest speaker at the The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society event on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, at the Beaches Sandbox on Queen Street East.

Author, travel writer and historian Ron Brown will be the guest speaker at an event presented by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society on the evening of Wednesday, March 20.

Brown is the author of Toronto’s Lost Villages. The book examines the histories of the hamlets and villages that over the years have been swallowed up by the City of Toronto. “Over the course of more than two centuries, Toronto has ballooned from a muddy collection of huts on a swampy waterfront to Canada’s largest and most diverse city,” reads a summary of the book.

Many of the hamlets and cottage communities have been forgotten, but Brown’s book brings them back to life.

Brown is a member of the Travel Media Association of Canada and past chair of The Writers’ Union of Canada. Over his career he has written numerous books including Backroads of Ontario, Rails Across the Prairies, and The Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore.

The free presentation takes place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at the Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E.

For more on The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society, please go to the website at http://tbeths.com/ or contact the Society by email at contactTBETHS@gmail.com