Bluegrass Concert set for Evergreen Brick Works this Saturday

Evergreen Brick Works in the Don Valley will be bringing together four of Canada’s most beloved bluegrass bands for a night of music and family fun on Saturday, March 16.
The Bluegrass Concert takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature the much anticipated reunion of the Foggy Hogtown Boys, trailblazers since 2001 for what is now a thriving Canadian bluegrass scene.
Other bands slated to perform at the concert are Showman & Coole of The Lonesome Ace Stringband; the Andrew Collins Trio; and Stoney Lonesome.
Tickets for the March 16 concert are $35 to $45 for early birds who order in advance, and $60 at the door.
To order tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bluegrass-concert-at-evergreen-brick-works-tickets-798885617387