Bluegrass Concert set for Evergreen Brick Works this Saturday

The Foggy Hogtown Boys will be among the performers at the Bluegrass Concert planned for the Evergreen Brick Works on Bayview Avenue on Saturday, March 16.

Evergreen Brick Works in the Don Valley will be bringing together four of Canada’s most beloved bluegrass bands for a night of music and family fun on Saturday, March 16.

The Bluegrass Concert takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature the much anticipated reunion of the Foggy Hogtown Boys, trailblazers since 2001 for what is now a thriving Canadian bluegrass scene.

Other bands slated to perform at the concert are Showman & Coole of The Lonesome Ace Stringband; the Andrew Collins Trio; and Stoney Lonesome.

Tickets for the March 16 concert are $35 to $45 for early birds who order in advance, and $60 at the door.

To order tickets in advance, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bluegrass-concert-at-evergreen-brick-works-tickets-798885617387