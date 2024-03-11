Winter Stations, city museums among family friendly March Break activities this week

The We Caught a UFO! installation is part of Winter Stations 2024 on Woodbine Beach. Photo by Jessica Shackleton.

By KATHY YOLEVSKI

Today (Monday, March 11) is the first day of school March Break so it’s now watch out kids for the rest of the week

The weather will be getting warmer and sunnier and the days will get longer. For now, though, we need to find something to do this week besides, sleep in, play video games and watch Tic Tok and most important is free.

Let’s start at your local branch of the Toronto Public Library. They have been having a rough winter but things are looking up and computers and WIFI should be up and running. Check out your local branch to see what special events they have during this week or even just check out a book.

There’s also lots of options in East Toronto for March Break, and Beach Metro Community News has some great information at https://beachmetro.com/2024/02/07/5-local-ways-to-keep-the-kids-busy-over-the-march-break/

For those looking to expand beyond our community here are some options for March Break with the kids.

The Toronto History Museums (and there are nine of them) are free to the public and are open through to Sunday, March 17, from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. during March Break.

Below is a listing of some of the activities. For more info go to: https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/exhibits-events/

March Break Drop- In at Gibson House

5172 Yonge St.

Drop in to enjoy the family friendly activities and be inspired to keep creating at home. Free activities include the weaving studio with cardboard mini looms to take home. Get cozy and read in our Book Nook. Make music in the front parlour. Put yourself on the map in the Gallery.

Colborne Lodge in High Park

Imagining the City of the Future: March Break Craft Drop-In at Colborne Lodge

What could the city of the future look like? Come celebrate March Break at Colborne Lodge by helping to build an imagined city! What would you do to make Toronto the best place it could ever be? Unleash your visions, ideas, and dreams of a future urban landscape. We will supply the recycled craft materials – you just need to bring your active imagination.

Toronto Stories are Food Stories: March Break at Montgomery’s Inn

4709 Dundas St. W.

March Break at Montgomery’s Inn celebrates and showcases the foods and culinary traditions of immigrants and Indigenous communities because these cultural elements are an integral part of Toronto’s identity. Visitors can preserve and share their cultural heritage by contributing a family recipe to our world food map and sampling some local treats from the many communities that make up our neighbourhood.

MacKenzie House

82 Bond St.

Revolutionary Impressions, Stories of Toronto Women in early printshops!

In recognition of International Women’s Day, a celebration of the stories of women in the Toronto printing industry: from frontline workers, to editors and publishers such as Mary Ann Shadd Cary and Sophia Dalton. Print a souvenir poster and bookmark on the 1845 printing press!

March Break Fun at Fort York

Enhance your visit with added family-friendly and interactive programming. Reserve ahead for access to a variety of enhanced activities that include baking, drumming, dancing, storytelling and beading. Engage in discussion about the presence of women in historical military contexts within the free pop-up talks.

Depending on the weather you might be able to go skating, tobogganing, or if there is no snow, pull out the roller blades or, skate boards or bikes and go for a ride through the ravine or on the Martin Goodman Trail.

Winter Stations and Riverdale Farm

There is also the Winter Stations along Woodbine Beach and on Queen Street East;, Riverdale Farm or the Evergreen Brick Works. For more on Winter Stations 2024, please see Beach Metro Community News’ earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2024/02/20/big-crowds-take-in-winter-stations-2024-opening-celebrations-on-family-day/

If you want to pretend you are in warmer climates head to your local indoor pool for a free swim, play basketball or even pickle ball at the community centre. Some of the activities might have a cost to them.

Maple Syrup is running during March Break. Check out Bruce’s Mill or the Kortright Centre for more info. https://trca.ca/activities/maple-syrup-festival. There is a cost to this.

Whatever you do have fun!