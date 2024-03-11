Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault near Warden and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Warden and Danforth avenues area on the afternoon of Saturday, March 9.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Warden and Danforth avenues area over the weekend.

According to police, a man approached the victim who was sitting on her porch at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The man engaged the victim in conversation and then followed her into her residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the area.

He is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, late 20s to early 30s, with a thick build and short hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.

Police have released a security camera image in the hopes someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com