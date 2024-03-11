Suspect sought in alleged sexual assault near Warden and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the Warden and Danforth avenues area over the weekend.
According to police, a man approached the victim who was sitting on her porch at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. The man engaged the victim in conversation and then followed her into her residence where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The man then fled the area.
He is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, late 20s to early 30s, with a thick build and short hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a toque.
Police have released a security camera image in the hopes someone can identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!