Man, 58, sought in connection with alleged assault and break-in near Danforth and Broadview avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted in connection with an alleged break-in and assault in the Danforth and Broadview avenues area earlier this week.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an alleged break-in in the area at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

Police alleged a man entered a residential apartment and prevented the victim from leaving. The man then allegedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the area.

The suspect and victim are known to each other, police said.

Police are looking for William John De Beaulieu, 58, of Toronto. He is wanted on charges of break-and-enter with intent, forcible confinement, assault, assault with a weapon, four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a medium build with short greying hair.

An image has been released in the hopes that someone will recognize him and alert police to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com