Scarborough Model Railroaders to host open house on Sunday, March 10

Everett and Chester take in the display at the Scarborough Model Railroaders open house last Sunday. Photo by Susan Legge.

An open house presented by the Scarborough Model Railroaders will take place on Sunday, March 10.

The event will be at the Scarborough Model Railroaders clubhouse, 17 Jeavons Ave., in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area.

This Sunday’s open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cash only admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders set up features one of the largest model train layouts in Ontario, including two floors of model railroads at the clubhouse.

The club features a 1,500-square foot HO scale layout that models Southern Ontario through different time periods, with a mixture of passenger and freight trains; and a 1,300-square foot N scale layout running through mountain scenery.

For more information on the March 10 open house being hosted by the Scarborough Model Railroaders, please go to https://scarborough-model-railroaders.org/loom