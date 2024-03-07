Blues musician Guy Davis performs at Acoustic Harvest on March 9

Famed Blues musician Guy Davis will be taking the stage at the Acoustic Harvest concert on the night of Saturday, March 9.

The opening set will be performed by Broke Fuse – Jay Moonah.

The concert takes place at St. Paul’s United Church, 200 McIntosh St., on Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Davis is a two-time Grammy nominated musician, an actor, author and songwriter. He uses a blend of roots, blues, rap, spoken word and world music.

Tickets are $35 in advance ($40 at the door).

To order tickets, go to https://www.acousticharvest.ca/concerts.html