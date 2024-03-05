Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair set for March 7 at Beaches Sandbox

A drumming session was one of the activities held at the 2023 Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair presented by Community Centre 55. This year's fair is on Thursday, March 7, at the Beaches Sandbox on Queen Street East. Photo: Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Presented by Community Centre 55, the Seniors Active Living and Lifestyles Fair will take place on Thursday, March 7, at the Beaches Sandbox on Queen Street East.

The free event will feature workshops, active classes, exhibitors and refreshments.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Among the exhibitors will be organizations and businesses featuring unique services to help seniors stay independent and active.

Refreshments will include coffee, tea, snacks and other foods at no cost. Those attending are also welcome to bring their own food to the event if they prefer.

The Beaches Sandbox is located at 2181 Queen St. E., between Lee and Leuty avenues.