Deadline for Vacant Home Tax declarations extended to March 15

The City of Toronto has extended the deadline for homeowners to declare the status of their property for purposes of the Vacant Home Tax (VHT) until Friday, March 15.

Originally the deadline had been end of the day on Thursday, Feb. 29 to declare the occupancy status of the home for the 2023 taxation year.

However, in a news release on Friday, March 1, the city said it was extending the deadline by two weeks. The extension is expected to be officially approved by Toronto Council at its next meeting.

As of Feb. 29, the news release said the city had received declarations for more than 63 per cent of residential properties in Toronto.

“The city would like to give homeowners every opportunity to make their declaration before VHT Notices of Assessment are mailed,” said the news release. “Owners who do not declare will have their property deemed vacant.”

Through the Vacant Home Tax (VHT), the City of Toronto is hoping to increase housing supply by minimizing the number of unoccupied residential properties.

According to Mayor Olivia Chow in an earlier city news release, this can be achieved by taxing residential property owners who choose to keep their properties vacant. “The Vacant Home Tax is one tool the city can use to address the issue of housing supply, by discouraging homeowners from letting their residential properties sit empty while so many people search for long-term accommodation,” said Chow.

The VHT applies only to properties that are unoccupied for a total of six months or more during the calendar year by the owner or tenant. However, some properties can be granted exemptions in special circumstances.

These include cases in which the registered owner is deceased; the principal resident is in care; the home is vacant for renovations and repairs; a court order prohibits occupancy for at least six months; or cases in which the property is required for employment purposes for a total of at least six months by an owner who lives outside the Greater Toronto Area.

A developer who has constructed a new building can also apply for exemption for up to two consecutive years.

Multi-residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as properties classified by MPAC as vacant land, parking space or a condominium locker, are not required to declare occupancy status.

Those homeowners that are subject to the tax, however, will receive a Vacant Home Tax Notice with payments expected in three installments between May and July.

Those who fail to submit their declaration of occupancy by the deadline will be charged a $21.24 fine.

While the VHT is expected to generate some revenue, a motion adopted at council on Oct. 11, 2023 stated that “the ultimate goal of the vacant home tax is to collect zero dollars”.

For more information on the Vacant Home Tax, visit https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/property-taxes-utilities/vacant-home-tax/

To declare the status of your property, visit https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/property-taxes-utilities/vacant-home-tax/vacant-home-tax-declaration-of-occupancy-status/