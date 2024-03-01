Back Two Bach concert set for Saturday, March 2, at Kingston Road United Church

The Back Two Bach concert with Toronto Symphony Orchestra and University of Toronto music students is on Saturday, March 2, at Kingston Road United Church.

The the second and last of the Back Two Bach concerts, featuring Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) musicians playing alongside their University of Toronto students, is set for for Saturday, March 2, at Kingston Road United Church.

The concert featuring the music of JS Bach begins at 7:30 p.m. Kingston Road United Church is located at 975 Kingston Rd.

There will be are 23 performers taking part in the concert including virtuoso violinist Mark Fewer, TSO principal oboe Sarah Jeffrey, soprano Monica Whicher, TSO principal bassoonist Michael Sweeney, associate principal trumpet Steven Woomert, harpsichordist Christopher Bagan, baroque cellist Margaret Gay, former principal second violin Paul Meyer, Tim Dawson on bass, and a plethora of talented students.

There will also be an art show at the intermission. The 100-year-old roof tiles from a recent renovation of Kingston Road United Church have been painted by talented artists from across Toronto. They sell for $100 and the proceeds are split between the artist and the church’s Raise Our Roof campaign. Some of the artwork can be seen at https://www.kruc.ca/painted-tiles

Along with the instrumental performances at Saturday’s concert, there will also be an audience sing-along of a Bach chorale.

Saturday’s performance is part of the Kingston Road Village Concert Series.

Tickets for the concert are $35. For more information, and to order tickets, please go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-two-bach-march-2nd-tickets-788727303597?aff=erelexpmlt