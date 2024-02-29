Scarborough Model Railroaders to host open houses on March 3 and March 10

The Scarborough Model Railroaders will host open houses on March 3 and March 10 at their clubhouse on Jeavons Avenue. Photo: Scarborough Model Railroaders.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders will host a pair of open houses in March.

The open houses will take place on Sunday, March 3 and, and Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scarborough Model Railroaders clubhouse at 17 Jeavons Ave. in the Danforth and Birchmount roads area.

All are welcome to attend the open houses.

Cash only admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Scarborough Model Railroaders set up features one of the largest model train layouts in Ontario, including two floors of model railroads at the clubhouse.

The club features a 1,500-square foot HO scale layout that models Southern Ontario through different time periods, with a mixture of passenger and freight trains; and a 1,300-square foot N scale layout running through mountain scenery.

For more information on the March open houses being hosted by the Scarborough Model Railroaders, please go to https://scarborough-model-railroaders.org/loom/