Police warn Beach residents of home renovation fraudsters targeting the area

Toronto police are warning Beach residents about a growing number of home renovation fraudsters targeting the community.

In a news release issued on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 28, police in 55 Division said suspects typically go door-to-door handing out flyers for fraudulent or non-existent companies offering services for roofing, paving and fencing.

“The work is usually not completed or is substandard and done with poor quality products.Residents are reminded to use caution when solicited for any service and not to share personal information with people unknown to them,” said the news release.

Police said the suspects often target elderly and vulnerable citizens using high-pressure tactics to commence work immediately. The suspects usually demand payment in the form of cash or bank draft.

Along with warning residents of these ongoing activities in the area, police also offered some tips on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of home renovation fraud.

TIPS TO PREVENT HOME RENOVATION FRAUD

Be wary of unsolicited contractors going door to door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding payment in cash/bank draft or demanding a large down payment

Avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor. Do your research (online, references, word of mouth)

Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract

There is no obligation to speak to a salesperson soliciting at your door

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

Learn more at https://www.tps.ca/fraud/

Residents who believe they may be the victim or a fraud can report it to Toronto police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or by calling 416-808-2222. The Canadian Ant-Fraud Centre can also be contacted at 1-888-495-8501.

Residents can also file a complaint against companies who they feel have done fraudulent work to Consumer Protection Ontario at https://www.ontario.ca/page/filing-consumer-complaint

Also, complaints of false or misleading claims promoting products or services in Canada can be reported to the Competition Bureau at https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/competition-bureau-canada/en

Anyone who has information on home renovation fraudsters who may be operating in the area can contact police at 416-8085500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com