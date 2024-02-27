Police seek to identify man wanted in alleged sexual assault near Carlaw and Mortimer avenues

Toronto police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Carlaw and Mortimer avenues are on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in the Carlaw and Mortimer avenues area last week.

According to police, a man in the area approached the victim on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at approximately 3:15 p.m. Police alleged the man sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the area.

The man is described as in his 60’s, five-feet, seven-inches tall, with a medium build, greyish eyes, and yellow/brown teeth. He was wearing a black winter hat, black plain jacket, black pants and black dress shoes.

Police have released an image of the man in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com