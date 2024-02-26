Suspect sought in string of alleged package thefts from East York residences

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying this person in connection with a number of alleged thefts of packages in East York last year.

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple alleged thefts of packages delivered to homes in the East Toronto area.

Between Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 to Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, there have been seven alleged porch thefts involving the same suspect reported to police.

According to police, numerous delivered packages have allegedly been stolen from homes in East York in an area bordered by O’Connor Drive to the north, Danforth Avenue to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the east, and Pape Avenue to the west.

The suspect allegedly enters the area on an e-bike and parks it nearby, police said. The suspect then walks onto the victim’s property or porch and allegedly takes any delivered package(s), police said.

The suspect is described as 30 to 50 years old, 5’ 9” to 5’ 11”, with shoulder length wavy brown/reddish hair and wearing a black and white coloured helmet, black backpack, and riding a black e-bike.

Images have been released in the hopes that someone is able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com