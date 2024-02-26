Man sought in connection with alleged assault in Main and Danforth area on Saturday

Toronto police are looking for a 34-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged assault in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault that took place in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area on the weekend.

According to police, the suspect and the victim got into an argument at residence in the area on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Police said the suspect then allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the area.

Police are looking for Loewen Wolfe, 34, of no fixed address. He is wanted on a charge of assault.

A photo of Wolfe has been been released by police in the hopes that someone will come forward with information as to his whereabouts.

Wolfe is described as six-feet, one-inch tall, with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Divisi0n at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com