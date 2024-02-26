Beach United Church hosts ’60s Music Night to help raise funds for Community Programs

Beach United Church will be hosting a ’60s Music Night on Friday, March 1. Headliners for the show will be Fraser/Daley (Alec Fraser and Mike Daley); and the openers will be Skylark (Diana Gibbs and Jack Alvo) with special guest Paul Reddick.

The evening is a fundraiser in support of Community Programs run year-round by Beach United Church.

The March 1 event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include a cash bar, snacks and dessert table, raffles and door prizes, dancing, live music and much more. Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online by going to www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/afc76e4e-2c59-4232-81ef-d1ce1e81069e