The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society to host presentation on the Don Jail by author Lorna Poplak

Author Lorna Poplak will speak about her book The Don: The Story of Toronto’s Infamous Jail on Feb. 28 in the Beach.

By ISABELLE BULLOCK

The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society will host a presentation by true crime author and historian Lorna Poplak later this month.

The presentation will feature Poplak speaking about her book The Don: The Story of Toronto’s Infamous Jail.

Poplak’s presentation will share with those attending what she knows about the rise and fall of the Don Jail that first opened in 1864 and continued to operate as prison in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area until 2013.

This free presentation will be taking place at Beaches Sandbox, 2181 Queen St. E., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

For more information about The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society, please go to the website at http://tbeths.com/ or contact the Society by email at contactTBETHS@gmail.com