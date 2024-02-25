Community Centre 55 hosts annual Soup Tasting Competition on Thursday, Feb. 29

The annual Soup Tasting Competition at Community Centre 55 on Main Street will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29.

East Toronto residents are invited to celebrate the Leap Year this coming Thursday, Feb. 29, with a bowl of soup at Community Centre 55.

The annual Soup Tasting Competition will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., on Feb. 29.

Participants are invited to be the “judge” as local restaurants serve up their best soup creations in the hopes of winning the prestigious Silver Ladle award.

The competition is a fundraiser in support of programs at Community Centre 55.

Tickets cost $5.

For more information, please call 416-691-1113 or send an email to jade@centre55.com