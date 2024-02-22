Sunday Fun Day slated for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Feb. 25

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 at 9 Dawes Rd. hosts a Sunday Fun Day event on Feb. 25 starting at 1 p.m.

Teddy Hawkins and guests will be performing at the Sunday Fun Day event at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The event takes place from 1 to 7 p.m.

For those wishing to purchase a Meal Ticket (meal to be served at 4 p.m.) the cost is $15 per person. However, a Meal Ticket is not required to attend.

Tickets can be purchased at the Club Room of Branch 11 which is located at 9 Dawes Rd. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, Feb. 23.