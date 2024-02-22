Sunday Fun Day slated for Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Feb. 25

Teddy Hawkins and guests will be performing at the Sunday Fun Day event at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Sunday, Feb. 25.
The event takes place from 1 to 7 p.m.
For those wishing to purchase a Meal Ticket (meal to be served at 4 p.m.) the cost is $15 per person. However, a Meal Ticket is not required to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the Club Room of Branch 11 which is located at 9 Dawes Rd. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, Feb. 23.
